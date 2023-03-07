Politics
Ex-Gov Shema’s aide, six others dump PDP for APC in Katsina
Seven top members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and their supporters joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday in Katsina.
The Director-General of the APC Campaign Council in Katsina State, Mr. Ahmed Musa-Dangiwa, told journalists on Tuesday that the defectors include Alhaji Bashir Tanimu-Dutsinma, a personal assistant to the former governor of the state, Alhaji Ibrahim Shema.
He added that the former PDP members were received into the APC by Governor Aminu Masari at a ceremony in Katsina.
READ ALSO: Katsina ex-SSG dumps APC for PDP
Musa-Dangiwa said: “One of the defectors was Alhaji Bashir Tanimu-Dutsinma, former personal assistant to Shema, former local government chairman, and also a member of the PDP Board of Trustees, North-West zonal caucus.
“Others were prominent political leaders and business moguls in Katsina State. The defection of these individuals was a great sign of success for the APC in the March 11 governorship and House of Assembly elections in the state.”
