Ex-Gov Shema’s aide, six others dump PDP for APC in Katsina

Seven top members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and their supporters joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday in Katsina.

The Director-General of the APC Campaign Council in Katsina State, Mr. Ahmed Musa-Dangiwa, told journalists on Tuesday that the defectors include Alhaji Bashir Tanimu-Dutsinma, a personal assistant to the former governor of the state, Alhaji Ibrahim Shema.

He added that the former PDP members were received into the APC by Governor Aminu Masari at a ceremony in Katsina.

READ ALSO: Katsina ex-SSG dumps APC for PDP

Musa-Dangiwa said: “One of the defectors was Alhaji Bashir Tanimu-Dutsinma, former personal assistant to Shema, former local government chairman, and also a member of the PDP Board of Trustees, North-West zonal caucus.

“Others were prominent political leaders and business moguls in Katsina State. The defection of these individuals was a great sign of success for the APC in the March 11 governorship and House of Assembly elections in the state.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now