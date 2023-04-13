Ex-IGPs offers to help Police boss, Baba-Alkali, tackle police challenges

Four former Inspector Generals of Police, on Wednesday in Abuja, met with the current IGP, Usman Baba-Alkali and the hierarchy of the Nigeria Police Force to chart a way towards helping the force tackling contemporary challenges.

The meeting which was attended by ex-IGPs Sunday Ehindero, Ogbonna Onovo, Mike Okiro and the incumbent chairman, Police Trust Fund, Suleiman Abba, gave the assurance after the meeting which was facilitated by the chairman of the Police Service Commission, Solomon Arase.

Speaking to the media on behalf of the group, Ehindero said the meeting became imperative considering the salient issues affecting the PSC and the Force.

“The IGP and the retired IGPs had a meeting and we deliberated on the contemporary problems of the police,” he said.

READ ALSO:Massive shakeup in police hierarchy, as IGP deploys newly promoted AIGs

“During the meeting, we looked at the contemporary issues and challenges facing the Nigeria Police. We think very strongly that the IGP and the retired IGPs should make their voices vocal on contemporary issues.

“We should be able to support the IGP with our views. On the whole, I think the problems that we are having in the country but political, social, and economic are a passing phase for the police,” Ehindero said.

Baba-Alkali who also addressed newsmen, said crime prevention was a very dynamic issue that requires a dynamic approach, hence he welcomed the intervention of his predecessors.

He further promised that going forward, there would be synergy between the NPF and the PSC in terms of appointments, recruitments, disciplining and promotion of officers in a very acceptable manner and with the laid down process.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now