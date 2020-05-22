Ex-Kano commissioner who mocked Kyari, recovers from COVID-19

The former Commissioner for Works and Infrastructural Developments in Kano State, Alhaji Muazu Magaji, was on Friday discharged from the state’s isolation centre after he recovered from the disease.

Magaji, who tested positive for COVID-19 last month, announced his discharge from the isolation centre in a post on his Facebook timeline on Friday evening.

He was sacked by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje last month for allegedly celebrating the death of the late former Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari.

Magaji said: “To the Glory of Allah SWT, today, Friday, 22nd May and 29th Ramadan I have been confirmed COVID-19 negative and discharged from Isolation center.”

