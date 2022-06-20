Ex-Minister, Orubebe, who almost set Nigeria on fire in 2015 leaves PDP, unhappy party dumped zoning

A former minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godsday Orubebe, has resigned his membership from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Orubebe communicated his intention in a letter addressed to the National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, dated Monday, June 20.

He noted that the opposition party was not ready to regain power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023, and expressed displeasure that the party jettisoned zoning by allowing a northerner emerge as presidential candidate for the 2023 election.

However, he affirmed his commitment to protecting the sancity of Nigeria and working towards her progress and development.

The letter read in part, “Consequently, I am by this letter intimating you of my total withdrawal from all activities at the Ward, Local, State and National levels of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP).

“I am highly honoured and privileged to have been part of a political party that successfully transformed a pariah nation to one that commanded respect in the comity of nations.

“When we lost the Presidential election in 2015 in bewildering circumstances, to say the least, it was my belief that the party would use the opposition period to re-strategise to take back power at the earliest opportunity.”

“However, the present situation in the party does not inspire confidence that the party is ready to regain power in 2023. Against the mood of the nation and in complete disregard for the provisions of the party’s constitution, the party, threw the zoning of the Presidency open, which created a situation that led to the emergence of a Northerner as the party’s Presidential flagbearer, thus making the two topmost positions in the party, after your emergence as the National Chairman, to be occupied by Northerners, contrary to section 7.3(0) of the party’s constitution.

Read also:No room for you in our party, APC tells Orubebe who canvassed rejection of 2015 poll results

“I salute and commend the Governor of Rivers State, His Excellency, Nyesom Wike for his efforts and gallantry at the primaries. Posterity will be kind to him when the history of the party is written.

“There are lots to be said, but out of respect for the party, I leave some stories untold at this time. My belief in the sanctity of Nigeria is unshaken and I will continually work for her progress and development, even if it is through another route”.

Orubebe had caused a stir in 2015 during announcements of results of the presidential election of that year. At the collation centre he had taken hold of the microphone and sat on the floor in protest against results being announced.

He dared security personnel to touch him, saying “this country will burn if you touch me”. His actions had created tension in the country, as political analysts feared it was a call for protests, especially from the Niger Delta area which had been restive within that period.

Any protest from the south it was believed would have also triggered protests in the northern parts of the country as well.

It took the action of then President Goodluck Jonathan to calm the situation after he conceded defeat and called the then opposition candidate, Muhammadu Buhari to congratulate him.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now