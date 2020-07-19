Ex-National Assembly Clerk, Sani-Omolori, replies Commission’s query, maintains stand

The former National Assembly clerk, Mohammed Sani-Omolori, has responded to the query issued to him by the National Assembly Service Commission.

He said his refusal to proceed on retirement as directed by the commission was not an act of insubordination, but was intended to “obviate a situation where the commission will be seen as being insubordinate.”

The commission had asked Sani-Omolori to proceed on retirement but he refused, on the claims that the 8th assembly had approved his tenure extension.

Consequently, the commission issued him a query, accusing him of being insubordinate and dictating to it.

But replying in a letter dated July 18, Sani-Omolori said the commission should not forget the rejection by the House of Representatives to rescind its resolution of conditions of service of the National Assembly staff in a letter numbered NASS/HR/LEG/14/3/30 dated June 2020.

He added that the leadership of the National Assembly had met on the issue and no decision was taken yet.

“As the clerk to the national assembly, it is my responsibility to ensure staff matters are clearly disseminated at all times and the efficient functioning of the legislative bureaucracy.

READ ALSO: NASS Commission queries Clerk as retirement controversy rages on

“The press release was indeed issued sequel to an emergency top management meeting I summoned yesterday as soon as my attention was drawn to your press release.

“It is also important to state that I was compelled to issue that statement via a press release as the circular from your office was brought to our attention via a press release instead of an administrative notice to my office as the head of legislative service.

“It is imperative to issue the clarification in the press release. Furthermore, Mr. Chairman, it might appear to you that my press release is an act of insubordination whereas, my press release is actually to obviate a situation where the commission will be seen as being insubordinate to the sovereignty of the parliament of the federal republic of Nigeria.

“In the circumstances, Mr. Chairman should kindly consider my press release as a patriotic duty to save the National Assembly that we both have committed to serve faithfully. In answering your query, it is important to highlight that while you may rely on Section 6b of the act to issue the query, however as it relates to the office of the clerk to the national assembly, section 10 is quite instructive.

“It is hoped that my explanation above puts the record straight and I look forward to the deserved harmonious working relationship with the esteemed commission in the months ahead,” he said.

The commission had since Friday named Ojo Amos Olatunde as acting clerk of the national assembly.

The issue on who becomes the clerk came up, as a result of an amendment by the 8th assembly on the conditions of service of national assembly staff.

The amendment saw the lawmakers increase the requirement of retirement for the staff to 65 years or 40 years of pensionable service.

A development that was later annulled by the commission.

Join the conversation

Opinions