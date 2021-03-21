FA Cup: Iheanacho bags brace, assist as Leicester stun Man Utd; Chelsea through | Ripples Nigeria

Super Eagles duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi were both in action for Leicester City in their FA Cup quarter-finals clash against Manchester United on Sunday.

The game played at the King Power Stadium saw the Foxes battle to a 3-1 victory as they advance to the semifinal of the competition.

Iheanacho bagged a brace in the game, scoring the opening goal, providing the assist for his team’s second goal and then netting the final goal to seal the win.

The 24-year-old has been quite impressive for Brendan Rodgers’ side lately as he also scored a hat-trick against Sheffield United in the Premier League last week.

With the win, Leicester have now reached their first FA Cup semi-final since 1982.

Earlier on Sunday, Chelsea also zoomed into the semifinal after overcoming Sheffield United 2-0 at Stamford Bridge.

The other two teams remaining in the competition are Manchester City, who saw off Everton, and Southampton, who defeated Brighton, over the weekend.

The draw for the semifinal has already been made. Chelsea will face Man City while Leicester will take on Southampton in April.

