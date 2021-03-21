Juventus' hopes of 10th straight Serie A title dented with shock loss to Benevento | Ripples Nigeria

Serie A champions, Juventus had their title hopes dented after a shock home defeat to Benevento in a league game on Sunday afternoon.

Juve, who are looking to win a 10th straight topflight title this season, have be struggling in their chase of top spot.

The team’s title defence were dealt a major blow after Adolfo Gaich snatched a remarkable winner for struggling Benevento.

Read Also: Ronaldo speaks on 770 career goals and ‘ever-lasting admiration’ for Pele

After a goalless first half, Gaich pounced on a stray Arthur pass in the 69th minute before punishing the sluggish hosts.

Meanwhile, Juve had a penalty overturned and Cristiano Ronaldo had a goal disallowed.

But the defeat ended an 11-game winless run for Juve, and leaves them 10 points adrift of Serie A leaders Inter Milan.

Join the conversation

Opinions