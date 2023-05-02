FAAN defends Lagos govt’s demolition of 13 buildings

The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) on Tuesday defended last week’s demolition of buildings along the airport road in Lagos by the state government.

The Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) had last Wednesday demolished 13 buildings in the Ajao Estate area of the state over alleged encroachment.

In a statement, the agency said the road leading to the Murtala Mohammed Airport was acquired for public use by the Federal Government through the Lands Acquisition Ordinance by FGN official gazettes in 1944, 1972, and 1975 respectively.

FAAN added it set up a committee to investigate encroachment on the land and ordered the owners of the buildings to desist.

It warned that all structures encroaching on aviation land across the country would be demolished.

The agency, therefore, directed property owners and inhabitants of illegal structures to relocate from all airport lands.

The statement read: “The removal of illegal structures is also scheduled to be carried out at all other airports that have similar challenges.

“The authority hereby uses this opportunity to advise all illegal occupants to relocate from all airport lands for their own safety and security.

“In the Lagos airport road, a committee was set up to investigate encroachment and compel culpable persons to such an act. The committee thus put up ‘caveat emptors’ and positioned them strategically within the areas under encroachment.

“Publications were done in national dailies and advertorial jingles in local radio stations, warning people of the risks in purchasing and building on restricted aviation land. These warnings were not heeded.”

