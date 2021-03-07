FAAN rules out shut down of Kaduna airport despite kidnap incident | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
FAAN rules out shut down of Kaduna airport despite kidnap incident
The Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Capt. Rabiu Yadudu, said on Sunday the Kaduna International Airport would not be shut down despite the abduction of 11 people from the facility by criminals.
Yadudu, who disclosed this when the Senate Committee on Aviation visited the agency, said FAAN was working with various security agencies to ensure the security of lives and equipment at airports across the country.
He said the incident was entirely different from the operations at the airport, noting that the breach was caused by security inadequacies at its staff quarters.
The FAAN chief said: “A lot of our staff do not even live in the quarters. If there is a need for us to close, we will close it, but this is even far away from it.
“There is no need for that drastic action. Just small percentage of our staff stay in the staff quarters; the rest are all living in the town.
READ ALSO: Bandits reportedly invade FAAN quarters, kidnap nine in Kaduna
“You can see that the staff quarters are fenced. We are taking appropriate measures, but like I said, we just have to improve to counter these challenges.
“The fence was broken, there were security measures. We have security personnel attending to the area but somehow, somewhere, things happened and now it is time for us to counter the problem we have been doing always.”
Yadudu said investigations were ongoing to uncover the culprits and device strategies on how to rescue the abducted staff.
On his part, the Managing Director of NAMA, Capt. Fola Akinkuotu, urged the National Assembly to assist the agency with more funding to ensure the security of personnel and critical facilities.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Suarez, Benzema score as Madrid derby ends in draw
Luis Suarez and Karim Benzema were on target for their respective sides as Atletico Madrid were held to a 1-1...
Man City’s 21-game winning run ended in derby; Liverpool suffer sixth straight home loss
Manchester City saw their 21-game winning run ended by city rivals, Manchester United following a 2-0 defeat in the Premier...
Aribo, Balogun’s Rangers win Scottish Premiership title for first time in 10yrs
Super Eagles duo of Joe Aribo and Leon Balogun have helped Rangers emerge champions of the Scottish Premiership after Celtic...
Adesanya suffers first career defeat in heavyweight fight against Blachowicz
Nigerian-born Israel Adesanya was handed his first career defeat by Jan Blachowicz in their light heavyweight fight by unanimous decision...
Lewandowski hat-trick helps Bayern seal incredible Der Klassiker comeback over Dortmund
Robert Lewandowski bagged a hat-trick to help Bayern Munich fight back from two goals down to beat Dortmund 4-2 in...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s Autochek partners Okra to offer car loans to customers. 3 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Autochek partners Okra to...
Moroccan prop-tech firm, Mubawab, raises $10m funding. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Moroccan prop-tech company Mubawab raises...
Google introduces Bitcoin, other cryptos, on its finance platform
American tech giant, Google, has introduced Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin as legal tenders on its finance platform. Like the case...
Online Safety Initiative unveils winners of $1m scheme. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Africa Online Safety Initiative unveils...
Enygma seeks to invest in women entrepreneurs. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Enygma seeks to invest in...
Twitter introduces “strike system” to permanently ban users who spread COVID-19 misinformation
In order to check the spread of fake information about Covid-19 vaccines, Twitter says it will permanently ban anyuser running...