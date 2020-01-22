FAAN takes action to prevent Coronavirus spreading to Nigeria

Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) said on Wednesday it has deployed thermal scanners in all airports across the country in a bid to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus to the country.

The thermal scanners, according to a statement issued by the General Manager of Corporate Affairs, FAAN, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu, will monitor passengers’ temperature and capture their pictures.

The corona virus has killed at least six people in China and over 300 are currently on health authorities’ watch list.

The virus has also spread to Japan, Thailand, and South Korea.

Yakubu said: “In an effort to protect passengers from the epidemic ravaging some countries and to prevent the spread of such communicable diseases into Nigeria, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) hereby advises passengers and other airport users to comply with all quarantine procedures at the nation’s airports.

“All the equipment and personnel used in combating the deadly Ebola virus in 2014 are still very much in place at the airports. FAAN has always had thermal scanners in her airports that monitor the temperature of passengers and capture their pictures. When passengers walk pass the scanner, it registers their temperature and if discovered to be too high, the passengers are pulled aside for observation.

“Recently, a deadly virus known as coronavirus broke out in China and has since killed six people, with over 300 also reported having been infected.

“The Authority, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health, had confirmed the adequacy of the facilities at the nation’s airports to prevent the importation of the virus through the airports. Passengers are therefore advised to submit themselves for routine quarantine checks whenever they are required to do so.”

