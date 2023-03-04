Fact Check
FACT CHECK: Did a boy commit suicide because Peter Obi lost presidential election?
CLAIM: It is being circulated on Twitter that a 19-year-old boy in Plateau State commuted suicide by hanging because the presidential candidate of the Labour Party lost the February 25 election.
VERDICT: False!
FULL TEXT
The claim started circulating on Thursday, about 24 hours after the Independent National Electoral Commission declared the candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Bola Tinubu, winner of the election.
There are protests on social media where many people are accusing the electoral umpire and the ruling party of manipulating the results of the election.
The post which has been reposted and retweeted over a thousand times, read:
“BREAKING!!!! ‘I will tell God @inecnigeria killed me’. Young boy from Plateau State commits suicide wen he realized Obi has been rigged out of d just concluded election.D 19 year old boy left a short note behind which reads “no hope for Nigeria for again “. INEC killed dis guy!”
The posters attached the picture of a young man dangling under a rope.
VERIFICATION
Ripples Nigeria subjected the image to a reverse search, and found that it is an old picture and has been on the internet for close to a decade.
The picture appeared in a 2016 post on nairaland, identifying the person as a Yahoo boy who committed suicide on the eve of the 2016 Christmas Day.
CONCLUSION
The claim that someone committed suicide because Obi was allegedly rigged out of the presidential election is false. The picture is an old one sourced from the internet.
By Oluwatobi Odeyinka
