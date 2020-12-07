‘False’ claim by Presidency on outcome of by-elections plot to divert attention from its failures —PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the Buhari Presidency of making false claims on the outcome of last Saturday’s by-elections in some states.

The PDP chided the Presidency for allegedly resorting to false claims if poll sweep on the December 5 bye-elections.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s spokesman, Garba Shehu, had in a statement on Sunday said that Nigerians choosing to vote for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in most of the states where there were by-elections showed they were appreciative of Buhari’s good governance.

But replying in a statement on Monday by its Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP described the claim by the Presidency on the by-elections as another “desperate measure to divert public attention from its manifest failures.”

The party also mocked President Buhari for assuming the role of an emergency spokesman of the APC) in a bid to launder the image of the dying party.

“The PDP asserts that President Buhari has by this confirmed that he has indeed become a lame duck President, having abdicated his presidential responsibilities of securing the nation and managing the economy to issuing press statements for APC and struggling for media space, as spokesperson and image launderer of the party.

“Perhaps Mr. President’s handlers ought to have informed him that out of the six senatorial bye-elections, the PDP freely swept three in free, fair and credible contests, while the APC only muscled the other three in polls that were marred by manifest irregularities and rigging,” the statement read in part.

