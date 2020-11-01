Fani-Kayode slams Buhari, military after U.S forces rescue abducted American

Former Aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has taken a swipe at the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Nigerian Army after the US Army rescued its citizen in the North at the weekend.

The politician and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who reacted to the development in a series of tweets on Sunday mocked Buhari’s government.

According to him, the government of the day was only good at killing its own citizens, alluding to the shooting of unarmed #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki area of Lagos State.

“U.S. forces rescued an American citizen held hostage in Nigeria yesterday. 6 captors were killed by the Americans.

Congrats to @realDonaldTrump! The @HQNigerianArmy is only good at killing its own citizens and the Nigerian President is only good at ordering them to do so. Shame on you!” Fani-Kayode tweeted.

United States military forces on Friday night rescued the country’s national in Nigeria.

The hostage, Phillip Walton, was abducted by gunmen on Monday in the south of neighbouring Niger Republic and taken across the border.

Pentagon said in a statement on Saturday that Walton is safe and in the care of the US State Department.

