Fayemi sacks two commissioners in cabinet reshuffle

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, on Monday, effected changes in the state executive council.

However, the biggest casualties of the cabinet reshuffle were the state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mojisola Yahaya-Kolade and her Environment counterpart, Gbenga Agbeyo, who lost their jobs as members of the state executive council.

While the Commissioner for Education, Muyiwa Olumilua, was moved to the Ministry of Investment, five commissioners were reappointed as Special Advisers.

The governor also appointed Prof Femi Akinwunmi as Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board and Mr. Febisola Adewale as member of the Local Government Service Commission.

The newly-appointed commissioners are – Akin Omole (Information); Dr. Oyebanji Filani (Health); Mr. Akin Oyebode (Finance); Prince Olabode Adetoyi (Agriculture); Oladiran Adesua (Housing); Dr. Olabimpe Aderiye (Education); Alhaja Mariam Ogunlade (Women Affairs); and Princess Iyabode Fakunle-Okhiemen (Environment).

The new Special Advisers are – Mrs. Moji Fafure (Gender Empowerment); Prof. Francisca Aladejana (Basic, Secondary and Vocational/Technical Education); (Mr. Foluso Daramola (Governor’s Office); Chief Olusoga Davies (Political Matters); Chief Folorunso Olabode (Community and Rural Development); Tope Ogunleye (Special Projects); and Mr Ayoola Owolabi (Investment).

READ ALSO: Fayemi disowns presidential campaign posters

In his address at the inauguration ceremony, Fayemi urged the newly appointed members of the state executive council to avoid any form of distraction in the discharge of their duties.

He said: “We have recently carried out a mid-term assessment of this administration and made a few changes in line with our performance and emerging reality towards refining our government agenda and strengthen our team.

“This account for the appointment of new people into various positions of authority in the state. It also accounts for the re-designation of some ministries and the creation of new bureaus.

“To those coming on board, I encourage you to imbibe our ethos which sees public office as a privilege and an opportunity for service and not an occasion for self-aggrandizement or pecuniary gain.

“ I trust you will ensure that your conduct and performance justify the confidence we have placed in you and you will be good ambassadors of the administration in your various constituencies.”

Join the conversation

Opinions