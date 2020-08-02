Latest Politics

Fayemi constitutes Fasanmi’s burial committee

August 2, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Ekiti State Governor,Kayode Fayemi, on Sunday set up a 13-man committee to coordinate the burial of the late leader of the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Ayo Fasanmi.

Fasanmi, 94, died last Thursday in Osogbo, Osun State.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Yinka Oyebode, who disclosed this in a statement in Ado Ekiti, said the committee was headed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji.

He added that the committee would work with the family of the late elder statesman and the Osun State government on the burial.

Oyebode said the partnership would ensure a befitting burial for Fasanmi who would be interred in Iye Ekiti, Ilejemeje local government area of Ekiti, on Tuesday.

