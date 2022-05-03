Fayemi to formally declare 2023 presidential bid Wednesday

The Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, will formally declare his 2023 presidential bid on Wednesday in Abuja.

The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, confirmed this in a statement on Tuesday in Ado-Ekiti.

He said the declaration dubbed: “Unveiling My Nigeria Agenda,” will put to rest concerns about whether or not his principal will vie for President next year.

The state’s Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Hon. Akin Oyebode, had earlier revealed Fayemi’s intentions in a video posted on his Twitter handle on Tuesday.

He said: “The Nigeria of our dream is possible, a Nigeria that is the pride and joy of all, among others.”

The development has swelled the number of presidential aspirants from the South-West vying for the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the party’s National Leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the leading cast.

The other presidential aspirant from the region is the former Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun.

The ruling party will hold its presidential primary on May 30.

