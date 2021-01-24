Fayose cautions Makinde over call for Igboho’s arrest, lists consequences

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has advised Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde against calling for the arrest of Sunday Adeyemo, a youth leader better known as Sunday Igboho arrest.

He said Makinde should rather use dialogue and persuasion instead of escalating tension in his own state by calling for the arrest of Igboho.

Igboho had recently issued a quit notice to herdsmen in Ibarapa and Oke Ogun area of Oyo State over kidnapping and killing of the people by suspected herdsmen.

But his action was frowned at by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu, and the state governor, Makinde, both of whom ordered for the arrest of the youth leader.

READ ALSO: IGP orders Sunday Igboho’s arrest over herdsmen quit notice, violence

However, Fayose, in a post on his Twitter handle on Saturday – @GovAyoFayose – listed some of the consequences arresting Igboho could come with and asked Makinde to employ dialogue in resolving the matter.

He wrote, “Gov Seyi Makinde should rather use dialogue and persuasion instead of escalating tension in his own State by calling for the arrest of Sunday Adeyemo or anyone at this time.

“If FG and some governors could ‘dialogue’ with Boko Haram terrorists, Gov Makinde calling all stakeholders to a round-table discussion will not be a misplaced action.

“Any attempt to arrest anyone will cause further threat to the already fragile peace in the West and the country as a whole. Above all, any unchecked escalation may lead to a state of emergency.”

Join the conversation

Opinions