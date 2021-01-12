FBI warns of more pro-Trump violence following Capitol riots

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), has warned of the possibility of another round of violent protest breaking out in several parts of the United States by supporters of President Donald Trump following the riots that broke out at the Capitol Building on Wednesday 6.

The FBI, in a report it published on Monday, January 11, said it is in possession of credible information that the “armed protests will hold across the US in the days before Joe Biden is sworn in as president.”

The statement added that there are reports of armed groups planning to gather at all 50 state capitols and in Washington DC in the run-up to the inauguration of President-elect, Joe Biden, on January 20.

An internal FBI bulletin released on Monday carried a warning that one group is calling for the “storming” of states, local and federal courthouses around the country if Trump is removed from office early and on inauguration day if he is not.

Security officials are resolute there will be no repeat of the breach seen on January 6 when thousands of pro-Trump supporters were able to break into the grounds of the complex where members of Congress were voting to certify the November 3, 2020, presidential election result.

Chad Wolf, acting head of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), also said on Monday that he had instructed the US Secret Service to begin special operations for the inauguration six days earlier than the scheduled date, “in light of events of the past week and the evolving security landscape.”

Officials say up to 15,000 National Guard troops could be made available to fortify the event.

Late on Monday, Wolf became the third Trump cabinet secretary to step down since the Capitol riots, after Betsy DeVos and Elaine Chao.

Wolf’s exit plunged his department into turmoil as it gears up to handle security for the Biden inauguration.

The outgoing secretary said his departure had been prompted by “recent events”, including court rulings challenging the legal validity of his appointment.

Posts on pro-Trump and far-right online networks have called for protest action on a number of dates, including armed demonstrations in cities across the country on January 17 and a march in Washington DC on inauguration day itself.

