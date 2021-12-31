FCT minister tests positive for COVID-19

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Muhammad Musa Bello, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The minister, who disclosed this on his Facebook page, said the test result came out positive on Friday morning, adding that he was doing fine.

He said: “After a hide and seek period spanning 21 months between COVID-19 and my humble self, the virus finally caught up with me during the dying days of 2021. After feeling unwell since December 28, I decided to do a COVID-19 test yesterday (Thursday) morning.

READ ALSO: Greece bans music in bars, restaurants over surge in COVID-19 infections

“The result came out positive this morning. Currently, I’m doing fine with a sore throat, feverish feeling, and mild running nose. I’m undertaking treatment and isolation at home.

“I salute and wish all the medical personnel in the FCT and beyond who have been in the front line fighting this pandemic a happy and prosperous new year 2022. I pray for the quick recovery of all of us currently afflicted with COVID-19.

“I have been informed by the experts that my case is mild because I took two shots of the COVID-19 vaccine. I appeal to all those who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 to do so.”

By Udeobasi Ngozi

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now