Federal High Court chief judge tests negative for COVID-19

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, has tested negative for COVID-19.

The judge went on isolation for two weeks after he came in contact with close aides and associates.

The court’s acting Information Officer, Catherine Nwandu, who disclosed this in a statement, said members of the judge’s immediate family also tested negative for the virus.

According to her, the first test was conducted on Justice Tsoho at the beginning of the 14-day self-isolation, while the confirmatory test came thereafter.

Nwandu said: “The Hon. Chief Judge expresses deep appreciation to his colleagues, court staff, friends, and extended family members, who kept faith with him for their prayers.

“He prays for showers of blessing upon all people of goodwill.”

