FG hints on reopening COVID-19 isolation centres over resurgence of pandemic

The Federal Government has hinted at reopening COVID-19 isolation centres in Nigeria over the resurgence of the dreaded virus in the country.

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, who disclosed this on Thursday, said he had directed COVID-19 isolation centres across the country to get ready for reopening.

Following the decline of the disease in the country, many of the centres were shut.

But in recent weeks, there has been a continuous rise in the number of fresh cases of the virus in the country.

Ehanire, who spoke at the briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 said:

“We are seeing the increase in the number of confirmed covid19 cases in the last few days, which we have frequently alluded to in recent times. This rightly suggests that we may just be on the verge of a second wave of this pandemic. Last week, we recorded 1843 against 1,235 two weeks before that and 1,126 the week before that.

READ ALSO: PTF accuses religious bodies of sabotaging national Covid-19 response

“In the past 24 hours, 474 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded, with an indication that this week’s figure will beat last week’s. As at today, we have crossed 70,000 mark with a total of 70,669 confirmed cases of which 65,242 have been treated and discharged. Sadly the number of deaths has now reached 1184 as against 1,167 two weeks before.

“​Everyone of us has a role to play in the effort to prevent explosive spread of this infection in Nigeria. While we strive for the best, we must prepare for a possible second wave which we must ensure, does not get to be worse than what we have seen so far, judging from what we observe in other countries.

“The US, UK and other countries are going through very difficult times, and we do sympathize with them. To prepare ourselves, I have directed that all Isolation and Treatment Centres, which were hitherto closed due to reduced patient load, to be prepared for reopening and the staff complement put on alert.”

Join the conversation

Opinions