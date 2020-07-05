FIDAU PRAYER: Ajimobi family bars Oyo Dep Gov

A delegation of the Oyo State government led by deputy governor of the state, Raufu Olaniyan was on Sunday barred from attending the fidau prayer for late former governor of the state, Abiola Ajimobi , who had died from covid-19 eight days ago.

Olaniyan, who was to represent Governor Seyi Makinde, had led other officials of the state including Head of Service, Alhaja Amidat Agboola, and a number of commissioners were blocked at the gate of the family house where the prayer was ongoing.

The incident resulted into a clash and shouting match between the security details in the deputy governor’s entourage, and policemen stationed at the gate of the family compound.

While the confrontation ensued, the deputy governor was sighted making calls, which was believed to be to persons close to the family in efforts to intimate them of happenings at the venue.

Read also: Ex-gov Ajimobi buried in Ibadan

After about ten minutes of waiting, the deputy governor and his entourage left the venue of the fidau prayer, as they were not allowed entrance.

However, reacting to the incident, spokesman to the late Ajimobi, Bolaji Tunji, said it was not intentional, and that it was in keeping with protocols of the covid-19 as directed by the NCDC, to reduce the number of people at the prayer, as the family was not aware that the state government was sending a delegation.

According to him, no family member was aware the deputy governor was at the gate of the family house, and by the time they got to the gate to usher him inside, he and his entourage had left.

