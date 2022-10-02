Sports
FIFA reacts as scores killed following stadium disaster in Indonesia
President of world football governing body FIFA, Gianni Infantino has tagged it a “dark day” for football following the death of at least 125 people in a crush at a football match in Indonesia.
About 180 people were also hurt after Arema FC’s loss to rivals Persebaya Surabaya in East Java on Saturday.
The crush took place after police tear-gassed fans who invaded the pitch.
“The football world is in a state of shock following the tragic incidents that have taken place in Indonesia,” Infantino said.
“This is a dark day for all involved in football and a tragedy beyond comprehension.”
Read Also: VIDEO: Angry Nigerian fans destroying MKO Abiola Stadium after ‘Jollof derby’ ends in Ghana’s favour
As panic spread in Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, thousands surged towards the exits, where many suffocated.
Infantino added: “I extend my deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims who lost their lives following this tragic incident.
“Together with Fifa and the global football community, all our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, those who have been injured, together with the people of the Republic of Indonesia, the Asian Football Confederation, the Indonesian Football Association, and the Indonesian Football League, at this difficult time.”
The head of the Asian Football Confederation, Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, told Reuters in a statement he was “deeply shocked and saddened to hear such tragic news coming out of football-loving Indonesia.”
