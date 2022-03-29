VIDEO: Angry Nigerian fans destroying MKO Abiola Stadium after ‘Jollof derby’ ends in Ghana’s favour

Angry Nigerian fans have set out to destroy properties at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja after the Super Eagles failed to reach the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The second leg of the playoff tie between the Super Eagles and the Black Stars ended 1-1 in Abuja, sending the visitors to the World Cup on away goals.

Ghana had held Nigeria to a goalless draw in the first leg of the encounter in Kumasi last Friday, piling pressure on the Super Eagles ahead of the return leg.

The 60,000 capacity Stadium was filled up and fans cheered the Eagles on till the end of the game, but the support swiftly turned into anger after the game ended.

The Nigerian government had mobilized support for the team by ordering all public offices in the Federal Capital Territory to close by 1:00p.m today (Tuesday) ahead of the game.

The Ministry of Sports in conjunction with the Nigeria Football Federation also provided around 20,000 free tickets for fans as well as free rides to and fro the Stadium.

The violence following the game could cost Nigeria a lot as the MKO Abiola Stadium had just been renovated with billions of Naira through private sponsorship after many years of neglect of the facility.

Nigerian football also stand to face disciplinary action from world football governing body, FIFA.

