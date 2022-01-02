Fire breaks out at Port Harcourt refinery on New Year day

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has reported a minor fire incident at the Port Harcourt Refinery on New Year’s Day.

NNPC in a statement explained that the incident, which occurred on Saturday morning was contained in less than two hours, adding that it was caused by a spark while a 33,000-litre truck was discharging naphtha into a tank at the PHRC.

The refinery is currently under rehabilitation at the cost of $1.5 billion.

“The management of the refinery led by the Managing Director, who was at the scene supervising the operation, immediately mobilised the safety structure at the PHRC and with support from the Federal Fire service, successfully brought the fire under control.

“The management of the PHRC wishes to reassure Nigerians resident in the neighbourhood of the facility that they have no cause to worry about the incident; and to also affirm that the safety of life and of property is at the top of its priority list.

“The incident affected only the discharging truck and the pump bay. No other property was damaged.

“The management and staff of the PHRC hereby extend its profound appreciations to all those that contributed in bringing a speedy end to the incidence; while wishing all Nigerians a very happy and fulfilling New Year 2022”, the Corporation added.

