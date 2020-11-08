Latest Metro

Fire razes shanties in Lagos

November 8, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Inferno on Sunday evening razed scores of shanties at Okobaba, Ebute Metta area of Lagos.

Eyewitness said the fire outbreak started at 7:05 p.m.

However, the cause of the inferno has not been ascertained at the time of filing this report.

READ ALSO: Fire razes Ajimobi widow's supermarket in Ibadan

The incident occurred exactly one year after fire razed five buildings and many shanties in Jebba, Okobaba, Tapa, Coates, and Kano Streets located in that part of the state.

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

