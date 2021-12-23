First Bank, Honeywell Flour among top losers as Nigeria’s capital market downtrend continues

Shareholders continued to move their investments from the Nigerian stock market which crashed further by 0.03 percent on Thursday.

With the sell pressure still on, the total value of investments in the capital market dropped from N22.05 trillion recorded on Wednesday to N22.04 trillion today.

This impacted the All-Share Index, which slipped by 13.74 basis points to drop from 42,244.22 to 42,230.48 on Thursday.

Investors traded 211.08 million shares valued at N2.46 billion in 2,815 deals today.

This was lower than 224.02 million shares worth N2.65 billion that exchanged hands in 2,677 deals the previous day.

UBN led the gainers’ after its share price rose by N0.45kobo to move from N4.60kobo to N5.05 per share at the end of trading.

Royal Exchange’s share price increased by 7.14 percent to end trading at N0.75kobo from N0.70kobo per share.

Mutual Benefit’s share price was up by 6.67 percent to move from N0.30kobo to N0.32kobo per share.

Eterna gained N0.30kobo to move from N5 to N5.30kobo per share.

Oando’s share price was up by N0.23kobo to end trading at N4.60kobo from N4.37kobo per share.

On the losers’ table, Julius Berger led the way with its share price declining from N24.80kobo to N22.35kobo per share after shedding N2.45kobo in its share price.

UPDC’s share depreciated from N1.25kobo to N1.18kobo per share after losing 5.60 percent from its share price during trading.

Sovereign Insurance share price dropped 4 percent to end trading at N0.24kobo from N0.25kobo per share.

First Bank lost N0.30kobo in share price to end trading at N11.70kobo from N12 per share.

Honeywell Flour completed the list after shedding 1.43 percent from its share price to drop from N3.50kobo to N3.45kobo per share.

UACN topped the day’s trading with 64.95 million shares worth N617.02 million.

Sovereign Insurance traded 23.31 million valued at N5.47 million.

GTCO followed with 21.14 million shares valued at N549.56 million.

Jaiz Bank sold 14.94 million shares worth N9.57 million while Unity Bank traded 7.97 million valued at N3.77 million.

