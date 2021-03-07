Five celebrities who have welcomed babies in 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

Coming off an onerous 2020, some Nigerians expected little from the new year, however, there have been some fascinating events ongoing in the entertainment sector.

2021 hasn’t been perfect, however, there are highlights and moments to be grateful for. Amidst the drama and conundrum in the entertainment industry, some celebrities have a reason to be thankful for the light nature has shed upon them.

As stars, celebrities and humans in the limelight, it is almost impossible not to be cruelly judged by onlookers, naysayers and critics. Especially trolls on social media.

Some celebrities on our list today were mocked and ridiculed by the entitled ‘womb-watchers’ who choose to play God, others were body-shamed, however, these celebrities have prevailed and they have reasons to shed tears of joy following the harsh criticism from unapologetic trolls.

Here is a list of celebrities who began their journey into parenthood this year, 2021.

1. Adesua Etomi and Banky W

Adesuwa Wellington-Etomi also known as Adesuwa Etomi is married to Olubankole Wellington popularly known as Banky W, a singer, rapper, actor, entrepreneur and politician.

Their first child, who apparently was born sometime in January 2021, four weeks before Adesuwa’s birthday, was named Zaiah.

2. Lala Akindoju and Chef Gregz

Nollywood actress, Kemi Lala Akindoju is married to Gbugbemi Fregene, also known as Chef Fregz, a classical chef.

They welcomed their first child, a son in February 2021. Their bundle of joy is named Adéoreòfé Toritseju Chukwuebuka Fregene.

3. Akah Nnani and Claire Idera

Nollywood actor and YouTuber, Akah Nnani is married to Claire Idera Nnani, a designer and multi-media artist.

They also welcomed their bundle of joy, a beautiful girl in February 2021.

4. Bukunmi Oluwashina

Bukunmi Oluwashina is a budding Yoruba actress.

The versatile and talented young figure is married to her longtime boyfriend who is simply known as Ebun.

They welcomed their first child in March, 2021.

5. Gbemi Olateru Olagbegi

Foremost Nigerian media personality, Gbemi Olateru Olagbegi also recently welcomed her first child.

The media personality is married to Femisoro Ajayi, who is an Artiste/Talent Manager, entertainment consultant and entrepreneur. They welcomed their first child in February 2021.

