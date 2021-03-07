 Army rescues 10 foreigners, four Nigerians abducted by sea pirates | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Latest

Army rescues 10 foreigners, four Nigerians abducted by sea pirates

Published

58 mins ago

on

Nigerian soldiers on water

The Nigerian Army has said troops of its 6 Division, on Saturday, rescued 10 expatriate workers and four Nigerians who were kidnapped by sea pirates off the Coast of Gabon.

Read also: Nigerian Army appoints new GOCs, PSOs, others (SEE LIST)

This was disclosed in a statement released by the Nigerian Army and signed by it’s Director of Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, in Abuja.

Yerima said the rescue operation was carried out successfully and without any ugly incident or casualties.

He said the rescued victims would be handed over to law enforcement agents for further profiling before they would be released to their loved ones.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations1 month ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects  (I)

There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...

Sports

Sports3 hours ago

Adesanya suffers first career defeat in heavyweight fight against Blachowicz

Nigerian-born Israel Adesanya was handed his first career defeat by Jan Blachowicz in their light heavyweight fight by unanimous decision...
Sports16 hours ago

Lewandowski hat-trick helps Bayern seal incredible Der Klassiker comeback over Dortmund

Robert Lewandowski bagged a hat-trick to help Bayern Munich fight back from two goals down to beat Dortmund 4-2 in...
Sports2 days ago

Aruna exits WTT Contender series after quarter-final loss to Yun-Ju Lin

Nigeria’s Aruna Quadri was knocked out of the World Table Tennis (WTT) Contender Series after losing 3-1 to Chinese Taipei’s...
Sports2 days ago

Adesanya wants to be greatest fighter in UFC, ready for Blachowicz battle

Nigeria-born MMA fighter Israel Adesanya says he is working towards becoming the greatest of all time in the Ultimate Fighting...
Sports3 days ago

EPL: Chelsea stun Liverpool, Everton win at West Brom as Spurs beat Fulham

Liverpool were again condemned to a home defeat in the Premier League as they lost 1-0 to Chelsea at Anfield...

Latest Tech News

Latest2 days ago

Nigeria’s Autochek partners Okra to offer car loans to customers. 3 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Autochek partners Okra to...
Latest3 days ago

Moroccan prop-tech firm, Mubawab, raises $10m funding. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Moroccan prop-tech company Mubawab raises...
Tech4 days ago

Google introduces Bitcoin, other cryptos, on its finance platform

American tech giant, Google, has introduced Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin as legal tenders on its finance platform. Like the case...
Tech4 days ago

Online Safety Initiative unveils winners of $1m scheme. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Africa Online Safety Initiative unveils...
Latest5 days ago

Enygma seeks to invest in women entrepreneurs. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Enygma seeks to invest in...
Twitter ban on political adverts prompts calls for Facebook to do same Twitter ban on political adverts prompts calls for Facebook to do same
Latest5 days ago

Twitter introduces “strike system” to permanently ban users who spread COVID-19 misinformation

In order to check the spread of fake information about Covid-19 vaccines, Twitter says it will permanently ban anyuser running...

Copyright © 2021 Ripples Nigeria. All rights reserved.