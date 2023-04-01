Five feared dead as IPOB members clash with security agents

Five members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have been reportedly killed, and others missing after being allegedly ambushed by a team of security personnel in Aba, Abia State.

IPOB In Aba, Abia state, Are protesting Massively For The Immediate Release Of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who the Court Have Acquitted & Discharged, But They Nigeria Govt Are Still Holding Him Ransom, Of No Crime He Committed. Live Report From 🐆MEO 🐆For UltimateViewers. pic.twitter.com/ErDsz9Be1z — Ultimate Viewers (@UltimateViewers) March 31, 2023

In white clothes, IPOB members took to the streets to protest the continued detention of their leader, Nnamdi Kanu despite a court judgment ordering his release.

The protest, which began at East Street and Ngwa Road and proceeded peacefully down Azikiwe Road and Ama Ogbonna, was calm up until a combined security team made up of soldiers and police officers allegedly obstructed it as the protesters marched from Ama Ogbonna Junction to Osusu Road.

VIDEO: IPOB In Aba, Abia State. Are Protesting massively Today Being The 31st Day Of March, 2023. For The Immediate Release Of #MNK, Who Is Detained Unlawfully In DSS Dungeon. Stay Tune For More Updates Live Report From 🐆Mazi Emmanuel Ogbonna🐆 For UltimateViewers #FreeMNK pic.twitter.com/gqFIDZKDsN — Ultimate Viewers (@UltimateViewers) March 31, 2023

The IPOB members allegedly defied the security order to disperse and started chanting;”Obey Court Order, Release Our Leader, Respect Your Own Court, The Court Has Freed Our Leader FG Why Holding Him.”

The incident happened at Osusu Road By St. John’s Anglican Church Aba as the combined team allegedly opened fire at the protesting IPOB members.

The situation caused heavy panic in the area as residents and shop owners scampered for safety. The road was deserted as motorists avoided the area while some patrol vans comprising policemen and soldiers were seen racing to the area.

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Geoffrey Ogbonna claimed not to have received any information but vowed to investigate the incident, as at the time of this report.

