Flood destroys over 200 houses, displaces thousands in Benue

A devastating flood after days of torrential downpours in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, has destroyed over 200 households while more than 3,000 residents have been displaced.

The Executive Secretary of the

State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Emmanuel Shior, who disclosed this on Wednesday at the monthly distribution of relief materials to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Makurdi, said parts of the state capital has been submerged due to the floods.

Shior listed the affected parts of the city as Naka Road, Achusa Kucha Utebe, Gyado Villa, Judge’s Quarters Extension and parts of Nyiman, among others.

“We are grappling with floods that have submerged most parts of Markudi due to torrential rains.

“The flooding was not this terrible in the past. As a stop gap, the state’s flood committee has approved the expansion of selected camps in Makurdi, Guma and Logo to accommodate flood victims,” he said.

