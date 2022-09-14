Metro
Kaduna local govt councilor appoints 32 Special Advisers, gives reasons
A councillor in Kaduna State, Abubakar Sadiq has given reasons behind his appointment of 32 Special Advisers, saying he did that to reward those who have been loyal to him.
Sadiq who is the councillor representing Saminaka Ward in Lere local government area of the state, had come under fire following the appointment but in a post on social media on Wednesday, the local government legislator explained that those he appointed stood by him during the campaigns and deserved to be a part of the administration.
“There is nothing wrong in appointing 32 Special Advisers. There is nothing a determined mind can’t achieve.
Read also: Bauchi gov appoints 15 special advisers, six heads of agencies
“These people were together with me during the campaigns, so in order not to be power drunk, I had to reward them. So this is a reward for loyalty, and there’s no big deal about it,” Sadiq wrote.
Sadiq who is the Majority Leader of the Lere Legislative Council, said funding and salaries for the aides would not be an issue as he has made adequate provisions for their welfare.
