‘Focus on APC, stop leveling baseless allegations against our members in Ebonyi,’ PDP tells Umahi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday advised the Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, to focus on the All Progressives Congress (APC) and stop leveling baseless allegations against some of its key members in the state.

The PDP Acting National Vice Chairman, South-East, Chief Ali Odefa, made the call at a press briefing held at the party’s zonal office in Enugu.

Umahi, who joined the APC last month, had accused some PDP chieftains in the state of using suspected cultists and members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to cause mayhem in Ebonyi.

Odefa said: “It is important to let the governor and the entire world know that PDP has since moved on after he decamped from our great party to his new party.

“We happily urge him to move on and focus on playing his politics in APC.

“It is not possible for him to be in APC and run the affairs of PDP in Ebonyi.

“We will deploy every legal arsenal available to protect the sovereignty of our party from meddlesome interlopers.”

The PDP chieftain said it was unacceptable for Umahi, as the Chief Security Officer of Ebonyi, to raise a false alarm on the security situation in the state.

He added: “It is important to draw the attention of the public to the fact that the false alarm raised by Umahi is totally baseless.

“There is no political crisis in Ebonyi and there is no imminent election in the state.

“In fact, there is no situation that warrants the kind of threat he issued in Ebonyi.

“It is a common knowledge that Umahi and his family remain the major beneficiaries of the PDP support.

“And each of these PDP leaders, whom he has suddenly branded promoters of cultism in Ebonyi, played prominent roles in making him a successful politician.

“For the records, until he jumped ship to APC, the governor became everything he is in Ebonyi and Nigeria politics on PDP platform.”

