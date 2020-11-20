PDP governors criticised Buhari during the day, begged at night – Umahi

The Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, said on Thursday some of his colleagues in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) criticised President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration during the day and “go up and down at night” to beg for forgiveness.

Umahi stated this when he featured on a programme on Arise TV network.

The governor was responding to a claim by his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike, that PDP made him (Umahi) what he is today.

He insisted that he contributed significantly to the success of PDP having served in several capacities within the party.

Umahi stressed that contrary to opinion in several quarters he made the party what it is today.

The governor also revealed that the opposition party wanted him to castigate the president.

He said: “People say PDP made me what I am. That is absolutely rubbish. We made PDP what PDP is.

“It is the people that make the party and I have contributed so much in the making of PDP not the other way around. I have been a peacemaker and a negotiator.

“Another one is that the PDP wants me to be castigating Mr. President. I have no other boss apart from Mr. President. And by my culture and upbringing you do not insult the elders. It’s not in my character.

“And some of them [PDP governors] speak rubbish in the day and in the night they are caps in hands and start going up and down. I don’t do that. So Mr. President remains my father and boss and I have no regret about that,” he concluded.

