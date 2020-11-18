Ebonyi APC spokesman refuses to work with Gov Umahi, resigns position

A few hours after Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, decamped to the All Progressives Congress (APC) the state’s Publicity Secretary of the ruling party, Chika Nwoba, has resigned his position, saying he can’t work in harmony with the Governor.

In a statement he released on Tuesday, Nwoba, while expressing his gratitude to the party for giving him the opportunity to serve, said his resignation is for personal reasons and the fact that working with Umahi would be an impossible task for him.

While also speaking with journalists in the state, Nwoba said:

“I am leaving my position because I cannot work with the Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi.”

The defection of Umahi to the APC seems to be causing a lot of rippling effects as the state Chairman of the Action Peoples Party (ACP) Chinedum Elekwachi, also dumped the party and moved to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) along with several of his members.

Announcing his defection on Tuesday in Abakaliki, Elekwachi said he took the decision after consultations with his family, friends, associates and political mentors.

