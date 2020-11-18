Umahi’s defection to APC for presidential ticket will end in disappointment –Deji Adeyanju

Deji Adeyanju, the convener of a pro-democracy group, Concerned Nigerians has stated that the defection of Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) will end in disappointment.

The activist who reacted to the development in a statement issued on Tuesday said that Umahi will be left in the lurch over his presidential ambition because President Muhammadu Buhari will hand over to a Northerner.

Reacting further, Adeyanju described Umahi’s move as a complete joke but noted however that Umahi would only get a Senatorial ticket.

He said; “Ebonyi Gov going to APC to contest for President is not only a joke but madness taken too far.

“They won’t give him more than a Senatorial ticket and also hide his corruption file. Buhari will give APC ticket for 2023 to a Northerner,” Adeyanju added.

Governor, David Umahi, on Tuesday formally confirmed his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor had last week told the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of his intention to join the ruling party.

The PDP National Executive Committee (NEC) is expected to meet on Thursday to deliberate on the Umahi’s decision to dump the party.

But at a press conference in Abakaliki, the state capital, Umahi confirmed that he had joined the APC.

He attributed his decision to dump the PDP to the “injustice” done to the party in South-East and wondered why the opposition party has not zoned the presidency to the region ahead of the 2023 election.

