News
Food most expensive in Kwara, Kogi, as inflation hits 17-year high
Nigeria’s inflation again increased in September 2022, forcing households to spend more on goods and services.
One of the worst of the segment hit is food which, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) jumped to 23.34% on a year-on-year basis.
This represents a 3.77% increase compared to the rate recorded in September 2021 (19.57%).
According to NBS the rise in food inflation was caused by increased prices of Bread and cereals, Food products, Potatoes, yam, other tubers, oil, and fat.
The report reads, “Food inflation on a year-on-year basis was highest in Kwara (33.09%), Kogi (28.46%), and Ebonyi (27.41%).
Read also:Food shortage imminent, as foodstuff, cattle dealers threaten strike
“Kaduna (18.84%), Jigawa (19.20%) and Sokoto (19.44%) recorded the slowest rise in year-on-year food inflation.”
For month-on-month changes, NBS disclosed that food inflation was highest in Enugu (2.61%), Ogun (2.50%), Oyo (2.43%), and Sokoto (-0.88%).
Ondo (0.38%) and Niger (0.62%) recorded the slowest rise on month-on-month inflation rate changes.
