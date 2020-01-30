Former AGF Adoke gets N50m bail

A former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Mohammed Adoke (SAN) was on Thursday granted bail by the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Adoke who is being prosecuted over his role in the controversial Malabu oil scam was granted bail in the sum N50 million naira.

Justice Othman Musa who judge gave the ruling on Thursday, held that the surety must be a citizen of Nigeria with landed property within the jurisdiction of the court.

The presiding judge added that the surety must be in court with the defendant as long as the trial would last.

The former AGF was ordered to deposit his international passport with the court registrar.

The judge equally granted bail to the second defendant, Aliyu Abubakar in the case, in the sum of N50 million with two sureties who must have landed properties within the jurisdiction of the court.

Abubakar was equally ordered to deposit his international passport with the court registrar.

Justice Musa warned that any breach of the bail conditions during Abubakar’s trial will lead to immediate revocation.

Abubakar’s sureties are also expected to attend the trial with the defendant.

The third defendant, Rasky Gbinigie was granted bail in the sum of N10 million with one surety.

The judge ordered him to sign an undertaking not to interfere with the trial or further investigation by the EFCC.

The court added that Gbinigie’s surety must produce his/her three years tax clearance certificate.

