Former Kwara Gov Ahmed granted ₦50m bail in alleged corruption case

Former Kwara State Governor, Abdulfattah Ahmed, appeared before the Federal High Court in Ilorin on Friday, facing corruption charges brought by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The Court granted him bail in the sum of ₦50 million with two sureties who must possess landed properties within the state capital.

Ahmed is to deposit his international passport with the court among other conditions.

The former governor was arraigned on Friday by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) following his invitation by the anti-graft agency for questioning on Monday.

Read Also: ‘Electricity is not free’, Power Minister tells DisCo to publish names of debtors

Ahmed was taken by the anti-graft agency on Monday where he was being quizzed over transactions running into billions of naira during his time as governor of the state.

Ahmed was governor of the North Central state between May 2011 and May 2019 before he handed over to Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.

He was once quizzed in May 2021 by a crack team of operatives at the EFCC headquarters in the Jabi area of Abuja, the nation’s capital, in connection with the alleged diversion of funds to the tune of about N9 billion from the coffers of the Kwara State Government.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now