Politics
Former Kwara Gov Ahmed granted ₦50m bail in alleged corruption case
Former Kwara State Governor, Abdulfattah Ahmed, appeared before the Federal High Court in Ilorin on Friday, facing corruption charges brought by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
The Court granted him bail in the sum of ₦50 million with two sureties who must possess landed properties within the state capital.
Ahmed is to deposit his international passport with the court among other conditions.
The former governor was arraigned on Friday by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) following his invitation by the anti-graft agency for questioning on Monday.
Ahmed was taken by the anti-graft agency on Monday where he was being quizzed over transactions running into billions of naira during his time as governor of the state.
Ahmed was governor of the North Central state between May 2011 and May 2019 before he handed over to Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.
He was once quizzed in May 2021 by a crack team of operatives at the EFCC headquarters in the Jabi area of Abuja, the nation’s capital, in connection with the alleged diversion of funds to the tune of about N9 billion from the coffers of the Kwara State Government.
