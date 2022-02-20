Former PGF DG, Lukman, accuses APC leaders of manipulating party structure

Dr Salihu Lukman, the former Director-General of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), has accused some leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), of trying to manipulate the party structure so as to impose their preferred candidates in the 2023 general elections.

In a statement on Sunday, Lukman said “some party leaders were putting more energy and effort in terms of how they can manipulate party structures to impose their choices of candidates for 2023.”

In the statement titled “A Comparative Review of Performances in Government,” the former DG noted that as the 2023 elections approaches, the APC leaders are playing into the hands of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as they are not able to put their house in order.

“The inability of APC leaders to proactively engage public debates around challenges of governance in the country has given PDP leaders some undeserved confidence to believe that 2023 elections can be won based on deceptive claims.

“Rather than evolve a strategy to mobilise party leaders and members to actively participate in the public debate based on showcasing the achievements of the APC led government using empirical records, some APC leaders are putting more energy and effort in terms of how they can manipulate party structures to impose their choices of candidates for 2023,” Lukman said.

Also taking a swipe at the upcoming national convention of the APC and the uncertainty that has continued to dog event, Lukman insisted that the Chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the APC, Mai Mala Buni, and other members of the committee are working to destroy the party.

“Instead of working to organise a National Convention where new leadership is expected to emerge, the CECPC has constituted itself into a Frankenstein monster working to destroy the party.

“Every committed party leader and member must rise to the challenge of compelling His Excellency Mai Mala Buni and his team of undertakers to hands off the party by ensuring that the National Convention is successful,” he added.

