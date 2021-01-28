TI corruption rating confirms Buhari-led APC govt as most corrupt in Nigeria’s history —PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the corruption index report on Nigeria by Transparency International (TI) confirmed the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC government as a citadel of corruption and the most corrupt administration in the nation’s history.

Nigeria was abysmally rated 149 out of 180 countries on transparency, which was the worst performance since Buhari came to power in 2015.

According to the 2020 TI corruption perception index report, Nigeria scored 25 out of 100 points.

Responding to the development in a statement on Thursday, the PDP said through its national spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, that Buhari only deluded Nigeria with his fight against corruption claims.

“TI report, which shows our country plunging to a putrid 149th on the corruption perception index in 2020; dropping 13 places since 2015, under the watch of ‘Mr Integrity’, is an incontrovertible confirmation that our nation is more corrupt under President Buhari and the APC, than it was in 2015 when they took office.

“This descent into the abyss of corruption only goes to show that President Buhari’s anti-corruption stance is a mere swindle used to delude Nigerians while the vaults were laid open for APC leaders and officials of the Buhari administration to plunder.

“Indeed, the record of unbroken decline from 136th in 2016 to 144th in 2018, 146th in 2019 and now 149th in 2020, under President Buhari, the African Union (AU) Anti-Corruption Champion’, settles the now notorious fact that the Buhari administration and the APC are titleholders in corruption.

“Nigerians can now see that what the APC and the Buhari Presidency did, upon assumption of office, was to simulate a holier than thou attitude, deploy the instrument of propaganda to deliberately castigate the PDP with false corruption allegations just to divert public attention and create a safe atmosphere for APC leaders to loot our nation to her knees.

“The fact remains that no matter how lies and falsehood try to prevail, the truth will always come to light at the end of the day.

“From the oil and inland revenue sectors to security, health, agriculture, food security, healthcare, transportation, road infrastructure, power, education, environment, among other critical sectors, none was spared from the kleptomaniac fingers of corrupt APC leaders and the cabal in the Presidency.

“Nigerians can now see that our alert on the allegation of the stealing of over N15 trillion by APC leaders and political cronies in the Presidency, was not just an opposition propaganda but a patriotic stance which the APC and its administration has not been able to counter,” the statement read in part.

The PDP added that since the Buhari-led APC administration had been further exposed, that Nigerians should it “to demand for the APC, as a party, to commence the processes of refunding the N15 trillion stolen by its leaders before exiting our political firmament in 2023.”

