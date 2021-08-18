Former Radio Biafra Director, Ekpa, threatens Joe Igbokwe with death

Former Radio Biafra Director, Simon Ekpa, has wished death on Joe Igbokwe, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Special Assistant on Drainage and Water Resources to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Ekpa, a self-acclaimed die-hard disciple of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, on Wednesday, tongue-lashed Igbokwe on his Twitter handle over his (Igbokwe’s) stance on Kanu, his Igbo separatist group as well as his “disdain for Ndigbo.”

In one of the tweets he posted, Ekpa who was sacked by Kanu one week after his appointment as a Director of IPOB’s pirate radio station, said Igbokwe had, on several occasions, wished death on Kanu but said the APC chieftain will die first as Kanu will “soon see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

“The person that will soon die is that shameless Fulani slave Joe Igbokwe because Kanu will soon see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Continuing, Ekpa said that though Igbokwe is an Igbo man from Biafra land, he has “shamelessly sold his soul to oppressors of his own people” and has continued to play the “role of a pathetic mole.”

The Finland-based Biafra agitator said Igbokwe should have done spiritual consultations before coming out to speak against Kanu who is IPOB’s Supreme Leader.

In another post, Ekpa wrote:

“Joe Igbokwe, get ready to die because Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will finally see the light at the end of the tunnel.

“Tongue is powerful, his friends and families should take note and don’t accuse innocent people when nature take its stand. He should’ve done spiritual consultation first.”

On different occasions, Igbokwe had made known his hatred for Kanu and after the IPOB leader was re-arrested in Kenya and repatriated back to Nigeria, Igbokwe had taken to his Facebook page to celebrate it.

“On Sunday, June 27, 2021, Nnamdi Kanu was extradited to Nigeria to give an account of his deadly activities.

“We are assembling all his videos, all his atrocities, all his verbal assaults on Nigeria and Nigerians, the brutal killing of more than 100 policemen in the South-East alone, the burning and destruction of police stations, breaking of prison gates to set the prisoners free.

“He will also give an account on the killing of ordinary Igbo who did not believe in their antics, stealing openly of peoples properties, burning trucks and goods, attacking other Nigerians at the drop of a hat, killing of Gulak in Imo State, illegal possession of arms, formation of IPOB army, ESN, etc.

“That animal, Nnamdi Kanu, asked his boys to behead me anywhere they see me. They did not spare my children as they extended the same Fatwa to them,” he had written.

