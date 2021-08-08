Former Radio Biafra Director, Simon Ekpa, gives date Biafra Republic will be ‘restored’

Former Radio Biafra Director, Simon Ekpa, says the much awaited separatist Biafran Republic will be declared on Monday, August 9.

Ekpa, who has continued to lay his allegiance to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), despite being fired from his position a week after his appointment, stated on his Facebook page on Sunday that “Monday, 9th August 2021, will be an unforgettable day as it will be the day when Biafra is restored.”

The separatist group had, two weeks ago, announced a compulsory sit-at-home in the South-East to begin on August 9, and will continue to be observed till the Nigerian government releases their leader who is still in the custody of the Directorate of State Services (DSS).

In line with the declaration of the weekly sit-at-home order which many have described as ‘Ghost Mondays’, Ekpa said the declaration will mark the freedom of the republic and the eventual disintegration of Nigeria.

“Monday, the 9th of August 2021, sit-at-home in Biafraland will definitely be the beginning of what will go down in the history of freedom agitation; we will not forget from 9th of August as one of the historic day when Biafra is restored or Nigeria disintegrated,” Ekpa wrote.

