Four French police officers arrested for beating, racially abusing black man

French authorities have arrested four police officers in the capital of Paris after they were seen in a viral video beating and racially abusing a black music producer.

The viral video showed how Michel Zecler was repeatedly beaten by officers for several minutes and subjected to racial abuse as he tried to enter his music studio last weekend in a case that President Emmanuel Macron said “shames us”.

“They called me ‘dirty n****r’ several times to my face while they punched me,” Zecler told reporters outside police headquarters, where he lodged a formal complaint.

A presidential official said earlier Friday that Macron was “very shocked” by the images which have sparked fresh accusations of systemic racism in the French police force.

Macron on Friday called the incident an “unacceptable attack” and asked the French government to come up with proposals to “fight against discrimination”.

The president spoke of images “which shame us”, according to a statement released on social media.

“France must never allow hate or racism to spread,” Macron said.

