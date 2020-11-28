Latest Life's Blog

Nollywood actress reveals she’s crushing on Don Jazzy, wants a date

November 28, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Nollywood actress, Nazo Ekezie has revealed that she is crushing on music producer and head honcho of Supreme Mavin Dynasty (SMD), Don Jazzy.

The thespian made the bold move on Friday when she took to her Instagram page to express her feelings towards him on his birthday.

In the post on social media, Ekezie told the entertainer that she liked him just the way he was and that he is her crush.

COVID-19: Don Jazzy commends Funke Akindele–Bello for admitting mistake

Ekezie who recounted how she once met the music producer at a cinema in Lekki, also used the opportunity to ask for a date with Don Jazzy and he responded positively to her request.

She also added that she was not bothered by his huge stature and that she would never pester him to lose weight.

The actress wrote; “I’m shooting my shot….. if I die… I die. @donjazzy I don’t know if you remember I met you the other day at imax lekki…… me I’m not slim… so I will never ever stress you about loosing weight…. I like you like this please let’s go on a date @donjazzy happy birthday my crush.

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
