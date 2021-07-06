News
Four Reps dump PDP for APC
Four members of the House of Representatives from Zamfara State on Tuesday dumped the Peoples Democratic Party for the All Progressives Congress (APC).
The quartet are Bello Hassan Shinkafi, Ahmed Bakura, Ahmed Shehu and Suleiman Gumi.
The lawmakers’ defection came just one week after the Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle, dumped the PDP for the ruling party.
In a letter signed by Gumi and read at the plenary by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, the lawmakers said they left the PDP because of the crisis that had led to the dissolution of the state chapter by the party’s national leadership.
