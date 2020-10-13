Another Reps member dumps PDP for APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has again lost a member in the House of Representatives to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The opposition party had only last week lost two of its members in the Reps, Ephraim Nwuzi, Rivers State and David Abel, Taraba State to the ruling APC.

As the plenary of the lawmakers resumed on Tuesday, a member representing the Egbado South/Ipokia federal constituency of Ogun State, Kolawale Lawal, joined the list.

He said in his letter of resignation read out by the Reps Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, that he dumped the PDP because of the internal disagreement rocking the party in his state.

READ ALSO: PDP members disrupt House plenary as members dump party for APC

The Deputy Minority Leader, Toby Okechukwu, raising a point of order, said that Lawal’s seat should be declared vacant.

But Speaker Gbajabiamila said, “Do you remember when 38 members of our party, the APC including a serving speaker decamped to your party? Did you raise any point of objection then?

“Your voice is noted, since it is the same as last week, your voice is noted,” the speaker said ruling him out.

Join the conversation

Opinions