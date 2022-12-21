International
Four soldiers arrested over aborted coup in Gambia
At least four soldiers were arrested on Wednesday in Gambia over a failed bid to overthrow President Adama Barrow’s government.
The government spokesman said in a statement in Banjul that the country’s military arrested the four soldiers linked to the Tuesday night’s attempt to oust Barrow.
The statement read: “Based on intelligence reports … some soldiers of the Gambian army were plotting to overthrow the democratically elected government.
READ ALsO: Germany begins trial of Gambian ‘death squad’ member
“The situation is now totally under control while the army is in pursuit of three other accomplices involved in the attempted coup and investigations are continuing.”
Local media in the tiny West African country reported that the coup attempt was the second since Barrow assumed office in 2017.
Eight ex-soldiers led by one of former President Yahya Jammeh’s military aides had in 2019 plotted to overthrow the president.
The mutinous soldiers were sentenced to various jail terms the same year.
