France end Morocco’s World Cup run to set up final vs Argentina

France have inflicted a first defeat on Morocco at the 2022 FIFA World Cup holding in Qatar, as they sealed a 2-0 victory over the Africans.

Prior to the game, Morocco, who had defeated multiple European giants including Belgium, Spain and Portugal, had not tasted loss on their way to the semifinal of the tournament.

Les Blues put up a clean show as they successfully ended the North Africans’ hopes of setting yet another World Cup record by reaching the final.

More to follow…

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now