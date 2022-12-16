Portugal begin search for new coach as Santos steps down

Portugal has begun a search for a new coach for their national team after Fernando Santos stepped down as manager following World Cup exit.

The 68-year-old leaves after Portugal suffered a shock 1-0 quarter-final defeat to Morocco at the 2022 tournament holding in Qatar.

Santos spent eight years in charge of Portugal, guiding the team to victory at Euro 2016, as well as the inaugural Uefa Nations League in 2019.

Read Also: Winning World Cup for Portugal was my biggest dream —Ronaldo

Portugal started the World Cup on a bright note, winning against Ghana and going on to seal a big 6-1 win against Switzerland in the round of 16.

But they were stunned in the last eight as Morocco became the first African nation to reach the World Cup semi-finals.

The Portuguese Football Association (FPF) said: “The FPF thanks Fernando Santos and his technical team for the services provided over eight unique years and believes that this thanks is also made on behalf of the Portuguese people.

“The FPF Board will now start the process of choosing the next national coach.”

